Press Council sets up Fact Finding Committee after Mehbooba's allegations

Srinagar, Sep 29 The Press Council of India has constituted a Fact Finding Committee to look into allegations by PDP President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti about harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted a letter of the Press Council which said that it, while taking suo moto cognizance of her communication concerning intimidation and harassment of journalists, has constituted a three-member Fact Finding Committee consisting of Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Prakash Dubey (Convenor) and New Indian Express journalist, Gurbir Singh, and Jan Morcha Editor, Dr Suman Gupta, to inquire into the matter. The Committee will regulate its own procedure.

"The authorities of Jammu and Kashmir are requested to extend full cooperation and assistance to this Fact Finding Committee for the discharge of its function.

"The Fact Finding Committee is required to make a thorough probe into the matter holding discussion with the concerned authorities and the affected journalists and collect such information as it deem fit to submit its report to the council at the earliest," the letter said.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Thankful to the Press Council for their decision to constitute a fact finding committee to probe about journalists being harassed in J&K. Hope the local administration ensures their full cooperation so that this committee can discharge its duties".

On Monday, the PDP President in a letter had urged the Press Council to probe into "intimidation, snooping and harassment" of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

