Prime Minister Modi not just Hindu leader but global leader: Goa CM

Panjim, Nov 10 Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Pope Francis, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the Prime Minister is not a Hindu leader only but a national and global leader. Sawant told that PM Modi and India believe in 'sarva dharma samabhav' (all religions are the same) and the meeting was based on the same philosophy.

During his recent visit to Europe, Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican and invited the head of the Catholic Church to visit India.

Ahead of next year's Goa assembly polls many believe that it will benefit the BJP as Christ constitute 26 per cent of the total electorate in the state and are in dominating positions in 13 assembly constituencies in the 40-member state assembly.

When asked whether this visit will benefit the BJP in the upcoming Goa assembly polls early next year, Sawant said, "I don't see the Prime Minister visiting the Vatican as whether it benefits BJP or not. Prime Minister Modi and India believe in 'sarva dharma samabhav' and the meeting is based on the same philosophy. The Prime Minister is moving ahead in the same direction."

"The Prime Minister is a world leader. People should know that he (Modi) is not a Hindu leader but he is a leader of the nation and the world," Sawant said.

Sawant pointed out that Goa is an example for other states where people from different religions live together in peace and harmony.

"Everything should not be seen with the prism of election and vote. People in Goa are together and there Hindus celebrate Christmas and Christ join Ganesh Mahotsav. The BJP government under Prime Minister Modi is working for all the sections of society without any discrimination in the name of religion. The Prime Minister's motto is very clear 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'.

During his three-day visit to Italy to attend the G20 Summit in Rome, the Prime Minister met Pope Francis. The meeting which was initially scheduled for only 20 minutes, continued for an hour during which they discussed a wide range of topics, including the fight against climate change and removing poverty. The last Papal visit to India took place in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. It was Pope John Paul II who had come to India then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor