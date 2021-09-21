Private liquor vends in Delhi to remain shut from Oct 1 to Nov 16

New Delhi, Sep 21 Ahead of the implementation of Delhi government's new excise policy in mid-November, private liquor shops will not be operating in 105 of the 272 municipal wards of the national capital between October 1 and November 16.

During this time, only government liquor shops will function in the capital. There are total 849 liquor stores in Delhi, of which 276 are privately-run with the rest being operated by Delhi government agencies, an official said.

Many liquor store owners have stopped purchasing new stock so as to exhaust their existing stock by the end of this month post which their shops will be closed.

As per the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, fresh bidding was carried out to take over the liquor vends across the city, meaning those who earlier possessed liquor vend license but could not win the bid this time, will now not be able to stay in the same business.

With an aim to change Delhiite's liquor buying experience altogether, the state government's under its new policy will renovate the liquor shops, commonly called 'thekas', which will now not have windows opening towards the road. The shops, which will start operating, will be given a completely new look wherein people could walk in and browse the products.

The Delhi government recently introduced its new Excise Policy for the year 2021-2022 with the objective to achieve optimum revenue for the government alongside "eradicating the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi and transforming the consumer experience, besides simplifying the highly complex heavily regulated excise regime, ensuring ease of doing business in the overall trade and to not allow formation of any monopoly or cartel".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor