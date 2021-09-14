Priyanka expresses concern over delay in justice to Hathras victim

Lucknow, Sep 14 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed concern over the delay in justice to the Hathras rape victim who died exactly a year ago.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said that it has been exactly a year since the incident took place but instead of getting justice, the victim's family is receiving threats.

She said that the victim was denied a proper cremation and the entire state machinery was involved in maligning the girl's character.

"How can one even expect sensitivity from a government that is not concerned about women's security and safety? The anti-women mentality of the chief minister who has said 'women should not be given freedom' is known to everyone," she tweeted.

Last year, a Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four youths in a village in Hathras.

She died two weeks later in a Delhi hospital. After her death, the victim was forcibly cremated by the police without the consent of her family a claim later denied by the police.

