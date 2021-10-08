Priyanka picks up the broom in Dalit dwelling
By IANS | Published: October 8, 2021 05:00 PM2021-10-08T17:00:07+5:302021-10-08T17:20:21+5:30
Lucknow, Oct 8 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Lavkush Nagar here, a Dalit dwelling ...
Lucknow, Oct 8 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Lavkush Nagar here, a Dalit dwelling in Indira Nagar locality and interacted with the local residents.
She picked up a broom and swept the area to express solidarity with the local people.
"This is a sign of self-respect and simplicity. Crores of women clean their houses with a broom every day," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi was apparently responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had taken a dig at her sweeping the floor while she was in custody on Sitapur, earlier this week.
Adityanath, at a news conclave in Gorakhpur, when asked about Priyanka Gandhi sweeping the floor, had said: "Maybe she is good at only that."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app