Priyanka to be in Lucknow next week to finalise yatra program

New Delhi, Sep 16 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow next week to give a final shape to the "Pratigya Yatra" programme to be launched by the party unit ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year.

She will have scheduled meetings with the manifesto committee and with the election committee to assess the party's poll preparedness in the state, sources said.

Priyanka is likely to participate in one of the training programmes being organised by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

On Thursday, she targetted the Yogi Adityanath government and said, "The government is doing drama ahead of polls while withdrawing cases of stubble burning."

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh will take out a 'Congress Pratigya Yatra' with the tagline 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge', ahead of the Assembly elections, due early next year.

Priyanka has said that the yatra would cover a distance of 12,000 kilometres and will pass through all major villages and towns.

The date of the yatra is yet undecided, though sources said that it was likely to begin on the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Addressing a meeting of the advisory and political affairs committee of the UPCC, she had on September 10 said that the yatra would mobilise party workers across the state and also establish a contact with the people.

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has asked the ticket seekers to deposit Rs 11,000 through pay order or DD or RTGS in the party account.

The circular issued on September 14 by State President Ajay Kumar Lallu says for the upcoming Assembly polls 2022, the party has authorised district and city presidents to collect the application and in the state, two others have been given authorisation to deposit the application along with the fees. The money along with the application has to be deposited till September 25.

The Congress has already finalised candidates for about 90 seats for the Assembly polls which include those who have been MLAs or prominent party leaders.

