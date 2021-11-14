Priyanka to interact with party workers in UP today

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 14 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a meeting titled 'Pratigya Sammelan- Target 2022' with the party office-bearers of the organisations of 10 districts in Bulandshahr on Sunday.

She will chalk out a strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, besides taking feedback on the local issues that are likely to dominate the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to a party spokesman, the party had been taking various measures to strengthen the organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

He said besides the first 'pratigya sammelan' at Bulandshahr on November 14, the party proposed to hold the second convention at Moradabad on November 15.

Priyanka would address both the conventions of office-bearers.

It may be mentioned that the party will also begin holding 'Pratigya Padyatras' to take Congress promises to the people in all the 403 Assembly constituencies.

Office-bearers of Youth Congress, students' wing, women's wing and other cells will attend the meeting for a one-to-one interaction with Priyanka.

Youth Congress western president, Omveer Yadav said that the office-bearers from districts of Meerut, Aligarh and Agra divisions would participate in the meeting. "It would be a meeting of ground level office-bearers and workers in which Priyanka Gandhi will take feedback and views about formulating a plan for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state," said Yadav.

Spokesperson Meerut district Congress Hari Krishan Verma explained meetings of district and block level leaders were being organised with top leadership to address complaints of party workers.

"This will be a direct dialogue between the workers and the leader," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor