Priyanka to interact with women in UP's Bundelkhand today

Lucknow, Nov 17 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start a direct dialogue with women in Bundelkhand under the aegis of her campaign 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hun'.

The meeting is slated to take place at Ramghat in Chitrakoot on Wednesday.

This is another step by the Congress to consolidate woman power for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

According to state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party is aware of the kind of challenges women are facing in their everyday life because of the faulty policies of the ruling government.

"No other party has taken up the cause of women. Our leader Priyanka Gandhi will lend a patient hearing to the plight of women in Bundelkhand region," he said.

Political analysts stated that the selection of Chitrakoot as the venue for a dialogue with women was a carefully curated move as the Ramghat area of the district is, perhaps, one of the only other places to be close to the life of Lord Ram who has played a key role in drawing the political canvas of Uttar Pradesh in recent decades.

Lord Ram spent over 11 years of his term in exile in Chitrakoot. It is also believed to be the place where Maharishi Valmiki scripted the Ramayana. The agenda of political messaging by Priyanka becomes clear amid reports that she would be visiting the temple area and seek the blessings of Kamtanathji - the deity worshipped by Lord Ram," said one of Congress leaders.

Earlier, the Congress had announced to give 40 per cent reservation in tickets to women candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party has also announced sops that include tabs and e-scooters to girls who pass Class 12 and Rs 10,000 as honorarium to ASHA workers.

