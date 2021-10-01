Priyanka urges aggressive campaigning in UP

Lucknow, Oct 1 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged party cadres to campaign aggressively and counter the BJP-RSS propaganda fearlessly on social media platforms.

Priyanka, who is taking back-to-back meetings during her five-day stay in Lucknow, said it was essential to counter the anti-Congress propaganda being carried out on the social media by non-Congress parties.

She asked her party leaders and workers to reach out to the people and effectively convey the party's points, besides strongly countering any vicious propaganda.

Without naming any party, she said that the non-Congress rule in the past 32 years in Uttar Pradesh, had taken the state on the path of decline.

Though she did not name any political party directly, her reference to the BJP, SP and BSP was obvious as she referred to 32-year rule of non-Congress parties that had taken the state on the path of decline.

"We need to bring out the truth," she said referring to campaigns based on spreading hatred and lies.

Priyanka, who has been taking meetings mostly at Kaul House, where she is staying, is expected to spend five days a week -Mondays to Fridays - in Lucknow.

She will launch the Congress campaign with a rally in Varanasi in the second week of October, after 'Pitra Paksh' ends.

The Congress is also preparing to launch 'Pratigya Yatras' on four different routes on October 17. Through these yatras, party leaders had been asked to convey the promises the party proposed to make to the people in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The party proposes to hold a rally at Meerut on October 20 and a mega public rally is likely to be held in Lucknow on November 19, the birth anniversary of late Indira Gandhi.

An aggressive campaign to reach out to the people by going door to door is likely to be launched after the Lucknow rally.

As the Congress has launched micro plans for every assembly constituency.

The party has given indications that the first list of candidates will be out by the second week of October. A preliminary meeting of the screening committee was also held on Thursday.

A number of delegations have also met Priyanka and these include delegations of weavers, banjara, Rajbhar and Nishad communities.

