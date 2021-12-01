Pro-govt Yemeni forces dismantle Houthi-laid landmines in Hodeidah

Aden (Yemen), Dec 1 Scores of landmines laid by the Houthi militia were dismantled by the pro-government Yemeni troops in the country's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday, a military official said.

The local military source said on condition of anonymity that "a unit of the pro-government joint forces specialized in clearing landmines succeeded in dismantling scores of landmines laid in various agricultural areas in Hays district of Hodeidah," Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi-laid landmines and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) continue to pose a real threat to the civil despite the ongoing efforts by the experts of the mine-clearing projects in Yemen.

Previous reports by humanitarian organisations said Yemen has become one of the largest landmine battlefields in the world since World War II.

