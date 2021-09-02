Promulgate a law against NEET, says TN Committee of Secretaries

Chennai, Sep 2 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said a Committee of Secretaries has suggested passing a law for exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and getting the President's assent for it.

Moving the demands for grants for his department in the Assembly, he said a Committee of Secretaries, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, was set up to suggest appropriate measures to implement the recommendation of the high-level committee headed by retired judge A.K. Rajan.

The Committee of Secretaries has suggested to promulgate an Act, indicating the need for elimination of the NEET in medical education and get the President's assent for the same, he said.

"This will ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated in admission to medical education programmes," he said.

Subramaian said the state government has been consistently opposing NEET for admission to medical courses.

Considering the plight of the poor students in getting admission to medical seats, the government constituted a committee headed by Rajan, and it undertook a detailed study on whether the NEET-based admission process has adversely affected the social, economic and federal polity and the students of rural and urban poor, those who studied in government schools, those who studied in Tamil medium, or any other section of students in Tamil Nadu and submitted its recommendations on July 14.

