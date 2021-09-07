Protests against farm laws have turned political: Union Minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Tuesday said that the farmers' protests against Central agriculture laws were turning political.

"The entire issue is turning political. Farmers will protest against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. But they will not protest in Haryana since there are no elections set to take place there. Be it for the rally that happened yesterday or other ones in future, parties like Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are providing resources for it," he said.

Farmers should make sure that opposition parties do not use them for their own political agenda, Balyan added.

On talks between farmers and government, Balyan said, "We want the talks between farmers and government to happen and the real issues of farmers are discussed. Farmers should not return home empty-handed. Instead of being adamant about repealing of laws, they should try getting laws amended in the ways they desire."

Balyan said that the fate of the BJP was in hands of the public.

"Our fate is in the hands of the public. People will eventually understand what is going on when they will see the flags of other parties at protests," he said.

UP Assembly polls are scheduled to take place early next year.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat was held in Muzzafarnagar on Sunday against three farm laws by the Centre. It declared that they will campaign against the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. The Mahapanchayat witnessed participation from various political parties.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

( With inputs from ANI )

