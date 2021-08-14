Protests in Dhaka against Pak sponsored terrorism

Dinajpur (Bangladesh), Aug 14 A protest was organised by Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) in front of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on Saturday, August 14 (Pak Independence Day) to highlight Pak sponsored terrorism and militancy, support to Taliban and false propaganda through ISI stooge Maria Jadoon.

Around 60 persons participated as there were restrictions due to diplomatic area.

A human chain and protest meeting against Pakistan was also organised in Dinajpur district of Bnagladesh.

The moto of the program was to fight against terrorism and militancy sponsored by Pakistan.

Golam Nabi Dulal, General secretary, Dinajpur Press Club and senior presidium member, Bangladesh Sachetan Nagorik Committee, Dinajpur addressed the gathering. Natalian Marande, Senior Professor was the guest speaker.

Ratan Singh, joint Secretary, Dinajpur press club & member Secretary, Bangladesh sachetan nagorik committee Dinajpur district also addressed the gathering of about 300.

The discussion meeting was presided by the freedom fighter, Ex-member of parliament and Upazila chairmen, Abdul Malek sarkar, convener of Bangladesh Sachetan Nagorik committee, Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

The program was organized and coordinated by Advocate Saikat Paul.

