Proud to be suspended for raising voice in support of farmers: TMC's Dola Sen

All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) MP Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri expressed elated on being suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of the ongoing winter session in the Parliament for raising voice in support of farmers and slammed Centre for the "lawlessness".

12 Rajya Sabha members, including Sen and Chettri, has been suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their "misconduct and unruly behaviour" during the Monsoon session.

"Total lawlessness is there, total Tuglak Shahi is there under Centre. No Constitution is there and we condemn attack on democracy. We feel proud to be suspended when we raise our voice as Opposition in the Parliament in favour of farmers, people of the country and the Constitution. Let them suspend us thousand times, we will adhere our voices under leadership of Mamata Banerjee," Dola Sen toldhere.

Echoing the similar sentiment, Shanta Chhetri said, "I am not sad with this ruling. This decision is done all of a sudden and 12 MPs are suspended. I am proud to be suspended as we are soldiers of Mamata Banerjee and voicing people's opinions. This is just dictatorship."

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the house.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Condemning the 'unwarranted and undemocratic' suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, floor leaders of Opposition parties of the Upper House said they will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the government's "authoritarian decision".

( With inputs from ANI )

