Puducherry govt pursuing demand for statehood with Centre: CM

Puducherry, Sep 1 Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday said that his government will pursue statehood for the Union Territory with the Centre.

Statehood for Puducherry is under active consideration of the Union government, he told the Assembly during budget discussions.

Rangasamy said that he had actively taken up the matter of statehood for the Union Territory when he was Chief Minister previously.

He said that Puducherry was facing several difficulties without statehood and he has always been a keen votary for statehood, and had taken up the matter with the Central government.

The Chief Minister said that a resolution for statehood would again be adopted by the Assembly and forwarded to the Central government for consideration.

He said that he will personally take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their meeting later in September.

He assured members that more financial assistance would be available for Puducherry from the next financial year, noting that it was less this financial year as the Central budget was presented earlier.

Members had noted that there was only a 1.5 per cent increase in Central assistance and several expressed displeasure.

Rangasamy also told the house that he was seeking additional Central financial assistance of Rs 500 crore and it is expected to be granted. He said that the central assistance would be utilised to attract industrial investment.

