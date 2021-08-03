Pulse production on the rise in India: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 3 The production of pulses has been increasing during the last three years (2018-19 to 2020-21) and the target for 2021-2022 has been set at 23 LMT (lakh million tonnes) from the 19.5 LMT for 2020-2021, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The NFSM-Pulses programme is being implemented in 644 districts of 28 states and Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to increase the production of pulses, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Data from the government showed that all India production of pulses during 2016-17 to 2020-21 all numbers in '000 tonnes was 23,130.94 for 2016-17, 25,415.92 for 2017-18, 22,075.96 for 2018-19, 23,025.25 for 2019-20, and for 2020-21, it is projected at 25,575.69, as per the 3rd advance estimates.

Various initiatives taken under NFSM include, among others, the Special Action Plan for increasing pulses productivity implemented during 2019-20, new 'intercropping of pulses with sugarcane' scheme implemented in 12 states - Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during 2018-19 and 2019-20, 150 Seed Hubs created at ICAR institutes, state Agriculture Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras for increasing certified seeds production of pulses and distribution of seed mini-kits of pulses free of cost to the farmers of the varieties notified within 10 years.

The government also launched the Targeting Rice Fallow Area programme under NFSM in 11 states, the Minister said.

