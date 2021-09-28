Punjab CM allocates portfolios to Cabinet ministers

Chandigarh, Sep 28 Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would hold the portfolios of Personnel, Vigilance, General Administration, Justice, Legal and Legislative Affairs, etc, it was announced on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa was assigned the portfolios of Home Affairs, Cooperation and Jails, while another Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni was allotted the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare, Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters.

Senior-most Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra has been given the portfolios of Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections and Removal of Grievances. Likewise, Manpreet Singh Badal has been assigned the departments of Finance, Taxation, Governance Reforms, Planning and Programme Implementation.

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayats, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, while Aruna Chaudhary has been assigned the portfolios of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management.

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been allotted the portfolios of Water Resources and Housing and Urban Development, while Rana Gurjeet Singh allotted the departments of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Training, Horticulture and Soil and Water Conservation.

Razia Sultana has been allotted the portfolios of Water Supply and Sanitation, Social Security, Women and Child Development and Printing and Stationery, while Vijay Inder Singla given the charge of Public Works and Administrative Reforms.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been allotted the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The first-timer Cabinet minister Randeep Singh Nabha has been given the charge of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Food Processing, Raj Kumar Verka the portfolios of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, New and Renewable Energy Sources, Sangat Singh Gilzian allotted the portfolios of Forests, Wildlife and Labour, Pargat Singh given the charge of School and Higher Education, Sports and NRI Affairs, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring given the charge of Transport and Gurkirat Singh Kotli assigned the departments of Industries and Commerce, Information Technology and Science and Technology.

