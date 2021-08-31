Punjab CM enhances social security pension threefold

Chandigarh, Aug 31 Fulfilling a major poll promise, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched the enhanced social security pension of Rs 1,500 per month, a threefold increase from Rs 500 earlier given by the SAD-BJP alliance government.

At the very outset, Amarinder Singh joined the people in paying glowing tributes to the late Chief Minister Beant Singh on his 26th death anniversary by observing two-minute silence.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Sardar Beant Singh laid down his life for peace, which ultimately led to a congenial atmosphere to ensure economic development in the state.

He said out of 547 poll promises made in the manifesto, 422 have already been fully implemented, 52 partially, while 59 are yet to be implemented. "Thus, we have fulfilled 90 per cent of the implementable promises which is the highest ever in any state after Chandrababu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh," said Amarinder Singh, adding 14 promises are difficult to fulfil as these are related to VAT that has been replaced by the GST regime.

Elaborating on the other welfare measures undertaken by his government in line with the several promises made with the people, Amarinder Singh said the amount under shagun scheme (Aashirwad) has already been enhanced to Rs 51,000.

Likewise, relief of Rs 4,700 crore has been disbursed to small and marginal farmers under Kisaani Karza Raahat, besides Rs 520 crore as debt relief to farm labourers and landless farmers.

As promised, the state has already given smartphones to Class 12 students, said Amarinder Singh.

The Chief Minister further said his government had already revived the Scheduled Caste scholarship to enable the poor and needy students to pursue higher learning. Similarly, loans up to Rs 50,000 of the SC/BC Corporation have also been waived towards debt relief for disadvantaged sections of society.

Towards empowerment of women, the state government has already ensured 50 per cent reservation for them in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies besides 33 per cent reservation in jobs along with free bus travel facility.

As many as 17 lakh jobs have been facilitated as part of Ghar Ghar Naukri initiative, apart from free medical insurance to 38 lakh persons, he added.

