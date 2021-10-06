Punjab CM raises Lakhimpur Kheri violence with Amit Shah, slams 'arrest' of Congress leaders on way to affected areas

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has expressed deep anguish over the tragic Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said "such barbaric acts" would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sought early resolution of farmers' agitation and demanded repeal the farm laws at the earliest.

He said the international border in the state should be sealed to prevent illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons and sought personal intervention of the Union Home Minister in the matter.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting, the Chief Minister hoped of a positive outcome of the discussions held in a congenial atmosphere.

Raising the demand for the re-opening of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the Chief Minister urged the Union Home Minister to take an early decision in this regard so as to enable the devotees to pay their obeisance at the sacred place.

According to a Punjab government release, Amit Shah assured the Chief Minister that they would soon take a decision to open the corridor after detailed deliberations.

He also condemned the manner in which Congress leaders were arrested while on their way to meet victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"I also told him that we will not tolerate barbaric killings in Lakhimpur Kheri. This system of arresting our leaders should stop," Channi told reporters.

Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has alleged that son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni was involved in the violence. However, both the Union Minister of State and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It also said that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.

The government also announced that the family of those who died in the violence will be provided Rs 45 lakh and a government job. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh each.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor