Punjab CM's son seen at official security meeting, triggers row

A fresh controversy has hit ruling Congress in Punjab after photos of the son of newly installed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi surfaced on social media in which he was seen at an official meeting.

The high-level meeting held in the presence of the chief minister on Wednesday was attended by senior police officials including the Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

After pictures of the meeting went viral on social media in which the chief minister's son Rhythmjit Singh is seen sitting in the background, the BJP slammed the Chief Minister.

Terming it as unprecedented, the BJP State President Ashwani Sharma said, "The Chief Minister is well aware of 'governance rules' as he is a former minister and a three-time MLA. The credibility, dignity while respecting the rules of the constitution should always be maintained."

Sharma also called out the senior bureaucrats and called it unfortunate that they allowed it to happen.

"It is unfortunate that senior bureaucrats, well aware of rules and norms, allowed this error to happen," he said.

The security review meeting was also attended by Punjab Minister Pargat Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

