Punjab Deputy CM condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Chandigarh, Oct 6 Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday condemned the vandalism in the historic Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul by extremists, saying the Taliban had eventually shown their true colours.

In a statement here, he said the worst has started coming true as the Taliban have started showing their true colours by way of complete intolerance towards the minorities leading to their intimidation and destruction of their religious places.

The Deputy CM appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter at the United Nations level.

He said since India did not have any diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, the country should use the good offices of the UN and other international organisations to ensure that the minorities and their religious places are not harmed there.

