Punjab not to make assistant professors unemployed: Sisodia

Chandigarh, Nov 24 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged the Punjab government not to make 1,000 guest faculty assistant professors unemployed as they have been handling the education system in government colleges for years.

Sisodia, who was on Punjab visit and met guest faculty professors, termed the attitude of the Congress government towards them "inhuman and unjust".

On the deepening crisis in the education department of Punjab, Sisodia raised questions on the promise of 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar' of the Congress government. He said this promise will be fulfilled only when the Charanjit Channi-led government would make a one-time settlement of 906 guest faculty assistant professors serving in government colleges on priority without any test-condition on a 'dying cadre' basis.

He said earlier the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Captain government and now the Channi government of the Congress, despite being in power for about 15 years, did not take any care of the guest faculty assistant professors.

Sisodia said the Congress government was snatching even the nominal employment of hundreds and thousands of people, who have been serving temporarily for 15-20 years.

The latest example of this is the guest faculty assistant professors in government colleges. He said if the Channi government does not provide relief to the assistant professors, then the job of all guest faculty assistant professors will be secured on priority on the formation of the AAP government in Punjab.

