Punjab Polls: Congress appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as Election Committee chairman

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress names Party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chairman of its Pradesh Election Committee.

As per the release issued by All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal, the committee includes Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and all the ministers in his government.

The committee also includes Ambika Soni, Sunil Jakhar, Pratap Singh Bajwa, All MPs from Punjab, All ministers in the state government of Punjab, among other members.

Earlier, Congress has declared AICC general secretary Ajay Maken chairman of the screening committee for upcoming Punjab polls.

Ambika Soni has been appointed as the chairperson of the Election Coordination Committee. Pratap Singh Bajwa has been appointed as the Manifesto Committee chairperson and Sunil Jhakar is the new Election Campaign Committee chairperson for Punjab.

Assembly poll in Punjab is scheduled to be held early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor