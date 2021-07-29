Punjab to bring law to benefit 31% SC population

Chandigarh, July 29 In a move that will earmark a part of the state's annual budget for welfare of the Scheduled Castes in proportion to their population in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the go-ahead for putting a new Bill for this before the Cabinet, paving the way for its enactment in the next Assembly session.

The Punjab State Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes (Planning, Earmarking and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Sub-Allocation Bill, 2021 will also enable the government to put in place an institutional mechanism to formulate and monitor the implementation of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), and matters connected with it.

The legislation, when passed in the Assembly, will provide the state government a platform to ensure the overall development of Scheduled Castes through effective implementation of various welfare schemes under the SCSP, an official statement said.

Punjab has the highest percentage of SC population in the country, at 31.94 per cent.

Reiterating his government's firm commitment to the socio-economic and educational development of the SC population in the state, the Chief Minister said the Bill will give a big boost to his government's efforts to ensure the welfare of this segment.

An official spokesperson said the Directorate of Scheduled Castes Sub Plan would be the nodal agency to ensure formulation of the SCSP, besides monitoring its implementation.

The authority competent to approve the state's annual budget estimates would also accord approval to the SCSP simultaneously with the state budget of the relevant financial year, before submitting it to the Vidhan Sabha.

There would be a single mechanism for flow of funds under SCSP, and the Finance Department would remain the controlling authority for this purpose.

The progress of the SCSP would be reviewed and monitored at state, district and block levels, as per procedure and by the committee as prescribed. Each department shall ensure transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation of the SCSP.

The efficacy of the legislation would be ensured by the systematic and exhaustive procedures on all aspects with respect to the formulation and implementation of the SCSP in the state.

Moreover, the departments implementing SCSP would become liable to implement it in its true spirit for the benefit of stakeholders i.e. Scheduled Castes population in the state.

There will also be a provision of incentives for commendable performance and penalties for wilful neglect of any rule under the law by a government functionary.

