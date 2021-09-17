'Punjipati Pujan Diwas', Congress takes jibe at PM's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) obseved 'unemployment day' across the country on Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that in the last seven years since coming to power, the Prime Minister has committed seven 'blunders' for which the country is suffering.

She also said that the Prime Minister's birthday should be observed as 'Poonjipati Pujan Diwas' (Capitalist Worship Day), as the government has put the country on sale besides benefitting only the rich.

The day should also be marked as 'anti-farmer day', 'unemployment day', 'inflation day', 'economic slowdown day', 'Corona mismanagement day' and 'raid day', Shrinate added.

The Youth Congress observed the Prime Minister's birthday as 'national unemployment day', saying that due to the wrong policies of the government, people are facing the double burden of inflation and unemployment, with the latter breaking all the records of the previous 50 years.

Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said that while the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children's Day, the birthday of PM Modi, who made India unemployed, is being celebrated as national unemployment day.

The Congress also said that Modi must understand that employment is not provided by rhetoric, one has to work to provide jobs for which policies have to be implemented.

The mark the occasion, the youth wing of the Congress took out a 200 feet long flag march in the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor