Purohit sworn-in as Punjab Governor

Chandigarh, Aug 31 Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was on Tuesday sworn in as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. He has been given this as an additional charge as incumbent V.P. Singh Badnore has completed his term.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha administered the oath of office to Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan here.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the occasion.

Purohit took the oath in English.

Earlier in the day, he arrived at the Punjab Raj Bhavan and was given a guard of honour by a Punjab Armed Police contingent.

