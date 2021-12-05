Putin, Biden to hold online meeting on Tuesday

Moscow, Dec 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US President Joe Biden will have a videoconference on Tuesday, RIA Novosti news agency has reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to Peskov, the presidents will hold talks on Tuesday evening.

"The Presidents will decide on their own," he said when asked how long the talks would last, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is reported that the Presidents would discuss Ukraine and several other issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor