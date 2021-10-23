Putin expects consistent policy of Israel towards Russia

Moscow, Oct 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin saidthat he hopes the Israeli government will pursue a policy of continuity with regard to bilateral relations.

"We have developed sufficiently business-like and trust-based relations with the previous government," Putin said during a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the resort city of Sochi.

Putin noted that trade and economic ties between the two countries are developing successfully, and bilateral trade grew by 50 per cent in the first seven months of this year despite pandemic-related restrictions.

He also voiced readiness to exchange views with Bennett on the situation in the region, including issues regarding Syria.

For his part, Bennett said he wanted to discuss with Putin the development of the Israel-Russia cooperation in economic, scientific and cultural spheres, as well as the situation in Syria and the Iran nuclear program.

This was Bennett's first official trip to Russia after becoming Prime Minister in June.

His predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, held many meetings with Putin.

