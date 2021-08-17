PWD starts beautifying roads in Chirag Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 17 The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has started redevelopment and beautification of 540 roads in the national capital.

The initiative aims to give a beautiful look to all of the stretches come under the PWD. The department will reshape these roads similar to European standard, said an official.

The official further told that project is being carried out in view to make city's roads akin to world's top cities.

An announcement in this matter has been made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jai along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inspected ongoing redevelopment works of roads at Chirag Delhi.

During the inspection, the ministers held discussion with regard to project and asked PWD officials to ensure that roads must give a look of world class standard after it's redevelopment.

Roads in Chirag Delhi area are being developed with a cycle track by the PWD as the pilot project so that the model can be used for replication and implementation across Delhi.

The Delhi government is working on multiple projects across the board to chalk out the most appropriate public designs and policies for revamping the national capital.

"This beautiful stretch will now serve as an example which will be replicated across Delhi. High quality, beautiful roads, and public spaces are the essences of a world-class city," Sisodia said.

