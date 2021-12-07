Queensland to reopen domestic hotspots next week

Brisbane, Dec 7 Queensland will reopen domestic hotspots from December 13 onwards, as the Australian state has nearly reached the 80 per cent Covid-19 vaccination milestone, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

From 1 a.m. on December 13, no quarantine is required for fully vaccinated travellers coming from interstate hotspots, while international arrivals must go into a home or hotel quarantine for 14 days, reports Xinhua news agency.

All the travellers must provide proof of negative tests taken within three days of their arrival.

International arrivals also need to get another Covid-19 test on day five of their arrival.

In her announcement, Palaszczuk said that Austral should be "confident" that the state will not keep the border closed as "Queenslanders have done a great job on vaccination".

"We believe that we have the right measures in place. It is completely different to a year or two years ago when people didn't have the vaccination rates as well as they have today. I want everyone to have a good Christmas and I hope we get to see you in our beautiful state soon," she added.

The reopening date, originally slated for December 17, has been brought forward since Palaszczuk predicted the state will reach the 80 per cent double dose target this week.

To date, at least 87.40 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have received one jab and 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The state reported one new locally acquired case of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

