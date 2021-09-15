RaGa's Kashmiri Pandit solidarity may be an assertion for electoral gain (Opinion)
By IANS | Published: September 15, 2021 02:36 PM2021-09-15T14:36:05+5:302021-09-15T14:55:33+5:30
Thirty-one years after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, the Nehru-Gandhi family has for the first time unambiguously ...
Thirty-one years after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, the Nehru-Gandhi family has for the first time unambiguously spoken up for the community. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi saying that the nation cannot forget the pain that the families had undergone.
He also posted a picture of a lighted earthen lamp with ‘bow to the martyrdom of Kashmiri Pandits' written across. The day is observed by the Kashmiri Pandits
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app