Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and his grandmother Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary.

"Indira Gandhi's name is inscribed in golden letters among the list of most promising prime ministers of this country. Her biggest strength was to be among people to share their joys and sorrows. Grandma, your courage always inspires. I still find you with me. Heartfelt tribute," Gandhi tweeted.

He also shared a picture of Indira Gandhi talking to people with the caption "Prime Minister of the people."

Earlier, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi paid her tribute at Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

"Her vision futuristic, her words inspirational, her actions transformative, her life extraordinary, former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Smt. Indira Gandhi personified strength, courage, grit, devotion & sacrifice. A billion salutes to her on her birth anniversary," Indian National Congress tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to the former PM.

"I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary" tweeted PM Modi.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917, in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Gandhi was born to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

( With inputs from ANI )

