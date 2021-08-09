Rahul Gandhi reaches Srinagar for two-day visit to J-K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached Srinagar for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He will hold series of deliberations with Congress leaders and workers.

The Congress MP will also attend the wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir party unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir's son.

The sources had said the Congress leaders may also visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu but it is yet to be finalised.

In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

