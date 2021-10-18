'Rail roko' protest: Farmers end stir at UP's Modinagar Rly station

New Delhi, Oct 18 Agitating farmers concluded their 'rail roko' protest at Modinagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after half an hour sit-in protest on the tracks on Monday.

Hundreds of agitating farmers gathered at the railway station and sat on the tracks to register their protest against farm laws and to press for their demand to remove Union Minister of State for Home affairs Ajay Misra.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha had called for a 6-hour rail roko protest on Monday. However, the farmers at Modinagar railway station concluded their protest within half an hour after submitting a memorandum to the local administration. During their protest, agitating farmers sat on the railway track and on a goods carrying train which was standing at the track and started shouting slogans to register their protest.

Farmer leader Vineet Tyagi said, "Our protest is not going to stop until all three black laws are taken back."

On being asked about problems faced by passengers, farmer Bappi Nahra said, "We will not let them face any problems during our protest."

However, farmers ended their protest soon after and submitted a memorandum to SDM Aditya Prajapati.

Farmer leader Jai Kumar Malik said, "It was our symbolic protest and we are concluding it due to rain".

He added that we have given a memorandum to the SDM with our three demands that includes withdrawal of all three farm laws, guarantee on MSP, and immediate removal of the Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra whose son had hit the farmers.

SDM Aditya Prajapati said, "The farmers have given a memorandum regarding their demand. It was their symbolic protest which has come to an end now".

A six-hour rail roko agitation was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). The morcha has been demanding the removal of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni from the cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

