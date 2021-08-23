Railways cancels 68 trains in view of farmers agitation in Punjab

New Delhi, Aug 23 The Railways on Monday said that it has cancelled 68 trains amid the farmers agitation in several parts of Punjab.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said that due to farmers agitation in Ferozpur division of Punjab, it has cancelled 68 train including two Vande Bharat and Rajdhani each, four Shatabdi Express, one Duranto, and two Janshatabdi Express trains.

The official said that it has diverted 10 trains and short originated 12 trains in the wake of farmers' protest.

The Railways also short terminated seven trains.

Agitating sugarcane farmers in Punjab have blocked highway, and railway tracks in Jalandhar, demanding clearance of their dues since August 19.

