Railways launch 2 long haul freight trains 'Trishul', 'Garuda'

New Delhi, Oct 10 The Indian Railways has launched two long haul freight trains "Trishul" and "Garuda" which are twice or multiple times longer than the normal composition of freight trains.

These long haul trains provide a very effective solution to the problem of capacity constraints in critical sections.

Trishul is South Central Railway (SCR)'s first long haul train comprising three freight trains, i.e. 177 wagons.

This train was launched on Thursday from Kondapalli station of Vijayawada division to Khurda division of East Coast Railway.

SCR followed it up with running of yet another similar train 'Garuda' on Friday from Raichur of Guntakal division to Manuguru of Secunderabad division.

Both the long haul trains comprised of empty open wagons for loading of coal meant for predominantly thermal power stations.

SCR is one of the five major freight loading railways in Indian Railways. Bulk of SCR's freight traffic moves in certain arterial routes such as Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Gudur-Renigunta, Ballarshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada, Kazipet-Secunderabad-Wadi, Vijayawada-Guntur-Guntakal sections.

Saving of path across congested routes, quicker transit time, maximizing throughput of critical sections, saving in crews are the major operational benefits of running long haul trains, which help the Indian Railways to serve its freight customers better.

