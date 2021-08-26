Railways to launch Vistadome train service in 2 popular routes of NE, Bengal

Guwahati, Aug 26 In order to boost tourism in the region, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to introduce two more Vistadome tourist special trains in Assam and West Bengal with state-of-the-art transparent glass windows and roofs, providing 360-degree view of the open sky and the surroundings, a top official said on Thursday.

The NFR, which operates in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, and in seven districts of West Bengal, already operates a Vistadome tourist special train in the New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling narrow gauge route.

NFR's General Manager Anshul Gupta said that from Saturday, in association with the Assam Tourism Department, Vistadome tourist special trains would be introduced in two popular broad gauge routes having tourism potential Guwahati-New Haflong in Assam and New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction in Bengal.

He said the move is aimed to facilitate tourists to witness the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region.

Gupta said that the Vistadome coaches are equipped with state-of-the-art glass windows and glass roofs, providing 360-degree view of the open sky, mountains, tunnels, bridges, hills and lush green forests to the tourists.

The Vistadome coaches also have observation lounges for the purpose of sightseeing, while the revolving seats are designed to provide added comfort to the passengers.

"The coaches are also provided with digital entertainment system and Wi-Fi connection. For the safety of the passengers, CCTV cameras and fire alarm system have been installed," Gupta told the media here.

He said the Vistadome trains would help generate additional revenue for the Railways and also for the local people of these areas.

"The new initiative would boost tourism in Assam and North Bengal, benefitting the local people of these areas," Gupta said.

