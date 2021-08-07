Raisi calls for dialogue among regional countries

Tehran, Aug 7 Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi has held a series of meetings with diplomats and officials from regional countries, where he called for the promotion of dialogue to solve issues.

"If there is a problem or an issue among regional countries, it should be resolved through dialogue and interaction and no room should be allowed for foreign powers to interfere in the region," Raisi said when meeting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Friday.

Al-Sabah, who attended Raisi's swearing-in ceremony in Tehran on Thursday, said that Kuwait hopes a new chapter in bilateral ties would be opened under the new Iranian administration and is willing to join hands with the Iranian side to map out plans for developing relations, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Thursday night, Raisi met a special representative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and put forward the idea of a joint mechanism to develop bilateral ties with Abu Dhabi, local media reported, without revealing the name of the special envoy.

"A joint mechanism should be created in order to accelerate the process of developing ties, using capacities and ways to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries in different spheres," he said.

Raisi said Iran is "a true and sincere friend" of the UAE, and expressed "a spirit of heartfelt amity" towards it.

In further remarks about regional issues, Raisi told the UAE envoy that the future of Yemen should be decided by Yemenis themselves, and added that such an approach would benefit peace and stability in the region, if shared by regional countries.

Also on Friday, Raisi met Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, vowing Tehran is determined to take major steps to develop all-out relations with Baku.

Iranian companies are ready to cooperate in the reconstruction of Azeri war-torn areas, as well as in the implementation of joint projects in technical, engineering and infrastructure fields, the President said.

Gafarova expressed her country's intention to develop ties with Iran under Raisi's administration.

