'Raj BJP now being led by young blood which is giving good results'

Jaipur, Oct 4 At a time when the BJP changed its leadership in Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, in Rajasthan it is trying to give a younger look. Though former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's camp has not been happy with Satish Poonia taking over as the state party chief, the party has been able to settle issues for now with the intervention of central leadership.

spoke exclusively to Arun Singh, national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge, who said that 'Rajasthan BJP is now being led by young blood, which is giving good results."

Excerpts of the interview:

Q: Has Rajasthan leadership been changed on the similar lines of Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka, the only difference being that there BJP was in government, but here the saffron party is in the opposition?

A: Yes, of course! The party leadership in Rajasthan has also been changed and young leaders have been given the chance to lead from the front. This team is giving good results and is seen on the ground along with people as the state government has ditched voters in many ways by flouting promises made to them.

Q: There are many CM faces here in the saffron party. How shall the party tackle this during polls?

A: Deciding on a CM face is the matter of the parliamentary board. The present time is a struggle time as there are many burning issues in the state. Rajasthan is on top when it comes to women crime rate, atrocities on Dalits are increasing here, unemployment is yet another challenge. So the party is busy raising these issues so that the state government lends its ears to these challenges. During elections, our parliamentary board shall decide who should be the CM here.

Haryana has no face during the Assembly polls, Maharashtra has no face. And so was the case with Assam. So we shall see as time comes what our parliamentary board decides.

Q: Amid the challenges being faced by the Rajasthan government, do you think it will be able to complete its five-year tenure?

A: The state has already lost its credibility amongst people. Look at the lawlessness on streets, crime against women and the lackadaisical approach of the state government in conducting exams like RPSC, REET, etc.

Six lakh bluetooth slippers were being used for REET openly. Papers are getting leaked when unemployment is at a record high in the state. So the youth has altogether gone against the state government. Also, they could not get the unemployment allowance which was promised to them. Once youths go against a party, it is difficult for the party to come back.

Q: But CM says there is no incumbency?

A: What is the need for him to say this. Is there no anti-incumbency? There is anti-incumbency and hence he is saying this openly on a dias. If he starts taking reports, if he starts taking tours and meeting people, he shall see anti-incumbency all around.

There is electricity challenge, water challenge, law and order challenge and he has locked himself indoors and is not going out from his house. Once he goes out, he will come to know that there is anti-incumbency.

Q: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recently during his Rajasthan trip said that talent should be the criteria for politics and caste-based politics should be checked upon. Your opinion.

A: Our party does not believe in caste-based politics and are always endorsing talent. However, we do follow social balancing and hence comes the concept of social engineering.

Q: Is the BJP going to benefit from the present situation in Punjab?

A: BJP shall come stronger in Punjab. The factionalism in the Congress is very evident. In fact, it has happened for the first time that the party CM has been changed for PCC president and PCC president resigns soon after.

