'Raj CM kept himself locked for over a year, so is unable to see anti-incumbency'

Jaipur, Oct 4 After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Gandhi Jayanti said the Congress will win elections in the next term as there was no anti-incumbency around, BJP's Arun Singh, national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge, said that the CM should come out and meet people.

"He is unable to see anti-incumbency because he has kept himself locked in his residence for over a year," said Singh.

Speaking exclusively to , the BJP's Rajasthan in-charge further accepted the fact that the party leadership in the state has also been changed and young leaders have been given a chance to lead from the front. "The young team delegated with new responsibility is giving good results," he said.

Answering a question whether there was a tussle between the young and old guard in the BJP, he said, "We are working as one party and one big family. There can be differences of opinion, but then, we sort it out.

"It is for the first time in the history of a state where a CM is removed to please the PCC president and soon after, the PCC president also submits his resignation," he quipped.

"Not only Punjab, look at Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan too, where the internal factions have brought the party on the verge of extinction.

"Leadership crisis is now clearly evident in the party and all those factions who were speaking on factions in BJP should now introspect," he added.

