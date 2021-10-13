Raj CM's proposed Delhi tour fuels cabinet expansion speculation

Jaipur, Oct 13 Amid the much-awaited cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's proposed trip to Delhi on October 16 to attend the CWC meeting has once again triggered speculation in the desert state.

Gehlot, as per sources, will go to Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled on October 16. This will be his second visit to Delhi this year after his trip to the national capital on February 27.

The Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states have been attending the CWC meetings so far. Following that trend, Gehlot will attend the CWC meeting on October 16, official sources said.

During his visit, the long-pending issues of cabinet reshuffle, political appointments and organisational expansion can be discussed with the party high command.

Sources said that these pending issues are likely to receive green signal when Gehlot meets interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi. During his Delhi tour, Gehlot is likely to meet many senior party leaders, including General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and the party's in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken.

A few days back, state Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary had said that the cabinet expansion will be done the day the Chief Minister's plane lands in Delhi.

So, Rajasthan can expect a cabinet expansion after Divali, or even before.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's camp has been demanding a cabinet reshuffle for a long time now. Apart from this camp, even MLAs from the BSP have been raising the demand for a cabinet expansion and political appointments.

Maken has set deadlines for a possible cabinet expansion many times, but has been unable to meet them. Now after Gehlot's proposed visit to Delhi, the winds of change have again gathered momentum in this desert state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor