Rajasthan all set for by-polls on Saturday under strict Covid protocols

Jaipur, Oct 29 As Rajasthan goes for by-elections on Saturday in Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad Assembly constituencies, the Election Commission has made all preparations for the successful conduct of the polls to be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, Corona guidelines will be thoroughly followed at all polling stations. They will be sanitised, the temperature of all voters will be measured with thermal scanners before entering the booth and social distancing will be practised.

In compliance with the Covid guidelines, all the polling personnel would be provided with hand gloves, face masks and face shields. Hand gloves and face masks would be available at the centres for all the voters as well. Sanitisers would be available at the entry and exit points of the polling stations. Arrangements have been made for washing hands with soap and water as well.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Corona infected, Corona suspects and the voters living in quarantine will be able to exercise their franchise.

Till now, the administration has not yet received information about any Corona infected voter, he said.

A total of 16 candidates are in the fray after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations. Voters will decide the fate of nine candidates from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and seven from Dhariyavad (Pratapgarh) on polling day.

Gupta has also directed all the district election officers to make arrangements for basic facilities like shade, water, ramps etc.

As many as 5.11 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in both the constituencies. While 2.53 lakh voters will be able to vote in Vallabhnagar, 2.57 lakh will exercise their franchise in Dhariyavad.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed that a total of 638 polling stations have been set up 310 in Vallabhnagar and 328 in Dhariyavad.

Videography will also be done at 29 sensitive centres. Micro observers will be present at 12 polling stations in Vallabhnagar and 14 in Dhariyavad.

