Rajasthan Assembly to hold children's session on Nov 14

Jaipur, Nov 12 In a first, the Rajasthan Assembly will hold a children's session on November 14 with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the chief guest.

As there are 200 MLAs in the Assembly, 200 children have been invited for the session to be held in the Assembly auditorium on the occasion of Children's Day.

The invitees have already been briefed by the Assembly Speaker on the functioning of the Assembly like why the Leader of the Opposition asks questions. How do ministers have to answer? How does the Question Hour go? Who brings the adjournment motion in the house?

An initiative of Assembly Speaker Dr C.P. Joshi, the programme aims at increasing political awareness and participation among the children.

On December 25, 2020, Joshi also met the winners of Digital Bal Mela Season-1.

Joshi also asked children, how should the government of the children be like? To answer this question, children made videos and shared them with him.

Like some other countries of the world, the political understanding of children should be respected in India. Society should know about the problems of children and the kind of solution going on in their mind, said an Assembly statement.

The Speaker, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Rajasthan branch secretary of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association MLA Sanyam Lodha will address children on this occasion.

While Om Birla will inaugurate the special children's session, a part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, at 11 a.m., the Speaker will deliver the welcome speech.

Rajasthan is the only state in the country where there will be a children's session in the state's Legislative Assembly on Children's Day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor