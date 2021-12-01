Rajasthan bags investment commitments of over Rs 78,700 crore

Jaipur, Dec 1 The Rajasthan government's upcoming Investors Summit - Invest Rajasthan 2022, started its prelude from New Delhi in which the state government successfully bagged MoUs worth Rs 68,698 crore and Letters of Intent (LoIs) of over Rs 10,099 crore totalling over Rs 78,700 crore.

The investments are proposed in industries across the state i.e. Ghiloth, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar and many other districts where RIICO has developed special sectoral zones over the years.

Shakuntala Rawat, Industries and Commerce Minister, said "The leadership of the state has carved the policy framework in a way that can accelerate the growth of the focus sectors in Rajasthan. RIPS 2019 scheme of incentives, MSME Policy, Single Window System (SWS) and One Stop Shop (OSS) facility are the initiatives that have made investment processes easy."

Some of the marquee investors have lined up huge projects. Renew Power has proposed to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Renewable Energy and Solar Module manufacturing in various districts, JK Lakshmi has proposed to invest about Rs 4250 crore in Nagaur, Udaipur and Alwar for cement manufacturing and limestone mining; JK Cement has proposed an investment of Rs 1500 crore in Jaisalmer; Lenskart has proposed to invest Rs 400 crore in Bhiwadi; Daikin Airconditioning to invest Rs 294 crore, OKAYA EV has proposed to set-up an EV manufacturing and assembling unit in Neemrana at an investment of Rs 121.36 crore.

Shubhra Singh - Principal Resident Commissioner and ACS Coordination, Government of Rajasthan said, "Rajasthan is the largest state of India in respect to size and is rich in minerals and other natural wealth. Over the past few years, a robust policy and infrastructure framework has been developed in the state to complement industrial growth. Rajasthan has gradually become the choice of investors as it provides ease of doing business and an investor-friendly policy framework."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor