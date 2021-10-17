Rajasthan CM Gehlot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here to discuss several issues related to the state. Top Congress leaders including the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken were also present the meeting.

Gehlot arrived in the national capital on Friday evening to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that was held on Saturday at the party headquarters.

After the meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence, Maken said: "It was a normal meeting. Since the Rajasthan Chief Minister was in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi met all the leaders."

Ahead of Gehlot's visit to Delhi, Maken had also met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday and provided her feedback on the current situation in the state.

Also, Maken in Jaipur held one-on-one meeting with all the party MLAs and workers regarding the cabinet expansion, after which it was expected that Gehlot would soon expand the cabinet. However, Maken said the cabinet could not be expanded due to Gehlot's health conditions.

According to sources, Gehlot is also likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi before leaving Delhi for Jaipur.

Earlier on Friday, he met senior party leader Ambika Soni.

Since Gehlot has come to Delhi after a gap of eight months, he has been meeting the senior party leaders to interact with them and present his views on some crucial issues.

In fact, after Punjab, the possibilities of cabinet expansion are being explored in Rajasthan too.

