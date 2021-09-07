Rajasthan CM takes dig at BJP over results of panchayat samiti polls in six districts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the results of panchayat samiti polls in six districts of state and accused it of "arrogance and false propaganda".

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 6 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that people have rejected Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) arrogance and false propaganda during Panchayat polls.

Gehlot's statement comes after the announcement of the results of the Panchayat elections held in six districts of Rajasthan.

"For the last one year, BJP's central ministers and local leaders have been continuously making statements against me. BJP's six contenders for the post of chief minister were making statements against me and the state government without any facts. I never answered them but today the people gave a befitting reply. People have rejected BJP's negative politics and welcomed the state government's COVID management, public welfare schemes and good governance," he said.

He said that people have given a big mandate to the Congress with their blessings and the BJP has been wiped out from the village governance.

"In these elections, farmers and villagers showered their anger towards the BJP. Even the central ministers of the BJP ran false propaganda during the Panchayat polls," he added.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has registered victory on 670 Panchayat Samiti seats, while the opposition BJP won 551 seats in six districts where polling was held in three phases.

According to Rajasthan Election Commission's data on Saturday, out of a total of 1,564 Panchayat Samiti seats in six districts, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has registered victory on 11 seats, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 40 seats.

Meanwhile, in Zila Parishad polls, of the total 200 seats, Congress won 99 seats, BJP won 90, BSP won 3 and independent candidates registered victory on 8 seats.The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls were held in 6 districts of Rajasthan - Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi-- in three phases.

The first phase of polls was concluded on August 26, the second phase on August 29 and the third phase on September 1. The counting of votes was done on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

