Rajasthan education minister Dotasra says 'schools with more women staff sees more squabbles'

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra has made a bizarre statement in which he said that women squabbled more and if female staff sorted it out among themselves, "they would always find themselves ahead of men."

Addressing a gathering at an International Day of the Girl Child here on Monday, the minister said schools which have more women staff, there are bound to be more squabbles and results in either the principal or the teachers having to resort to 'Saridon' (a popular medicine for headache).

"As the head of my department, I would have to point out that schools which have more women staffers there it is all 'vaare nyaare' and there are more fights. Sometimes there are fights for leave other days it is for something else. Either the principal or the other teachers have to resort to 'Saridon," the minister Dotasra said.

Dotasra, who is also Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president said that the Rajasthan government has always ensured the security and comfort of women and offered preferred postings in jobs. However, women staffers always seem to have issues among themselves.

"I believe that if you correct these small things, you will always find yourselves ahead of men," the minister added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor