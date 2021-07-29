Rajbhar asks women to 'thrash BJP leaders' in UP

Lucknow, July 29 Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and former minister, has asked women voters to "beat BJP people who come to them seeking votes."

"BJP wale vote mangne do pair pe aye, to unko char pair pe wapas bhejo (when BJP people come to you seeking your vote on two legs, thrash them so that they go back with the support of others)," Rajbhar said during a party meeting.

Reiterating his statement later, he told reporters, "Yes, I told the women present at my Varanasi meeting earlier this week that if BJP leaders have not fulfilled their promises of ensuring a 33 per cent reservation for them and checking inflation, they should be sent on four legs (carried away by others) if they come to seek your votes again."

He further said, "They (BJP leaders) consume 'ganja' and daru (liquor) and start making tall promises in their speech. Women voted for them but they have failed to fulfil any of their promises including Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. The promise of two crore jobs has also remained unfulfilled while the price of LPG, pulses and mustard oil have increased massively."

The SBSP president was a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government but was dismissed in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

He has been actively campaigning against the BJP since then and has set up the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, comprising a number of smaller parties, including the AIMIM.

