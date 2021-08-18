Rajbhar stages dharna in Vidhan Bhavan

Lucknow, Aug 18 The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) legislators, led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, staged a dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, to press for their demand for an oil painting of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in the picture gallery in the Vidhan Bhavan.

The four legislators of SBSP sat on the footsteps of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh and said that they had urged the Speaker to include a painting of Ambedkar in the gallery but no action had been taken.

Rajbhar told reporters that his party's protest was also against rising inflation, unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation and in support of the demand for caste census.

