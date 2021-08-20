Rajiv Gandhi talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India years ago: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

On the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Gandhi talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India way before the present government.

"Rajiv Gandhi used to say that India is an old country, but a young nation. He always talked about making India strong, independent and self-reliant. Today, India is talking about Atmanirbhar, but Rajiv Gandhi had talked about years ago," Chowdhury said.

"There was a time when India could not achieve the Industrial Revolution; we [Indian] had to rely on the international market. But under no circumstance could we have left the 'Digital Revolution'. Rajiv Gandhi brought technology to India. Today when we talk about Digital India, we should not forget that Rajiv Gandhi started this. He had mentioned that in the 21st century, the need for digitalization would increase," he added.

He also said that it is important India remembers that it is a democratic and secular nation.

Talking about Afghanistan's situation, Chowdhury said that it is serious right now. "I think we are in hurry. We have invested a lot in that nation and are now drifting apart considering our foreign policy. We will have to engage with Afghanistan at some level, else we will be completely separated from it. We are falling on the other side on the issue of Afghanistan. Whatever is going on in Afghanistan it will surely affect India," he said.

Further, the political leader alleged that Pakistan is planning to join the Taliban-led Afghanistan to Kashmir, so as to increase terrorism in India. "Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to create ruckus in India," he said.

Chowdhury also condemned those Indians who extended their support to the Taliban.

Talking about the Pegasus snooping row, Chowdhury said, "The Central government is furnishing replies regarding Pegasus in the Supreme Court. It could have easily done the same at the Parliament too. I wonder why they choose not to speak on it even when the entire opposition was demanding a statement on the issue from them."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor